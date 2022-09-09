Game Day prep is underway for Friday's Victory Bell Game!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Terre Haute football fans are gearing up for a big crosstown rivalry showdown. But before kickoff, the Vigo County School Corporation wants to remind you of a few important game day safety tips.
The Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South Victory Bell Game brings crowds of up to 4,000 fans to the football field each year.
Crowds this large can make parking and traffic a big problem. The district says the most important thing is to arrive early and be patient.
Taking a few extra minutes to find a parking spot can save you from a fender bender situation.
With anticipated crowds in the thousands, there will also be overflow parking situations. This includes additional parking by the school's soccer and baseball fields and over at Rea Park.
There will be several officers on scene at Friday night's game to handle these crowds. This includes officers from the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute Police Departments and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The district says it's very important to have these extra resources, especially at a crosstown rivalry game, where arguments among fans can become more common.
"Anytime you have a large crowd, people's tempers can get up and when you have a crosstown rivalry as well, emotions become heated," Kurt Brinegar, the Coordinator of Safety and Security for the district, said. "We don't want to see any issues or fights or confrontations. We try to mitigate those as best we can and if there is a problem, officers can handle it immediately and quickly."
Additionally, Brinegar wants to emphasize the importance of sportsmanship from both the players and the fans.
"You are seeing a high school athletic event, so we ask the parents be the great representatives that they should be and represent that sportsmanship," he said. "Show from the parents' perspective how sportsmanship should work, and then that trickles down to our children."
Again, plan to get to Terre Haute South early for stress-free parking and to find good seats. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.