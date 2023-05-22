Future forecasts impacting local farmers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - So far, spring has been spectacular for planting crops, but future forecasts show that June could be dryer than usual. Making it that much more important for farmers to plan ahead.
According to local farmers, the recent weather has allowed for some early success with growing crops. But with future forecasts showing little to no rain in the month of June, farmers are starting to prepare. Terry Hayhurst has been a farmer in the area for 40 planting seasons. For farmers like Hayhurst, a dry spell's impact can be much worse if you aren't prepared.
"Every time we get a dry spell like this, you have got to be working," he said. "The yards kind of get put off a little bit and a few things like that so we can keep the tractors going."
Hayhurst says have a dry spell early in the season is better than the alternative.
"Early on, to get a dry spell, helps the roos go deep into the soil," he said. "When you are wet early on, it can find everything it needs right here on top of the ground so the roots never go down and search."
Hayhurst says that unlike most things with farming, the weather is something that farmers cannot control.
"You got to get every seed out there perfect to where it comes up," he said. "Every good thing helps increase yield, every bad things helps decrease yield and we don't have control over those things."
Although dry weather is anticipated and prepared for by farmers in and outside of Vigo County, many understand that it is something that can change day-to-day.
"About the time we think it is going to be a drought, to dry, or this or that...then the weather changes and something happens," he said. "So, we do everything we can and then we have to trust God to provide the moisture to give us the crops that we need.