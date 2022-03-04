Furniture made by state offenders part of new Vigo County Sheriff's Office complex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Furniture specially made by offenders at an Indiana Department of Corrections facility will be part of the new Vigo County Sheriff's Office complex.
Staff with the IDOC delivered a conference table and podium on Friday. The furniture came from the woodshop-furniture factory at Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Inmates custom-made the pieces. There are different groups to make the design, paint the pieces, and assemble them.
The sheriff's office is set to move into the new building in May. Meanwhile, jail services should re-locate in July.