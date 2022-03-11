Funding to support resources for sexual assault victims in Illinois

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 19.7
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Friday /9:30 AM EST Friday/ was 19.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Monday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Funding to support resources for sexual assault victims in Illinois

  • 0
sane

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is highlighting a nearly $750,000 federal grant the Attorney General’s office received to provide improved services and resources for sexual assault victims.

The funding will be used to support Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) and sexual assault response teams (SART) in two rural regions within Central Illinois. The grant will also support education to help law enforcement, advocates, prosecutors and health care providers better support sexual assault victims. 

“The Illinois SANE Program has helped us provide quality, trauma-informed, patient-centered care to individuals during what is often the worst moment of their lives,” Raoul said. “I am committed to ensuring that communities have tools to support victims of sexual assault. This federal grant will allow us to expand the critical services provided by sexual assault nurse examiners and sexual assault response teams to additional regions throughout Central Illinois.”

The Attorney General’s office received a $749,890 Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program (Rural Program) grant, which is awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The grants support programs that:

  • Identify, assess and appropriately respond to child, youth and adult victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking in rural communities.
  • Establish and expand victim services in rural communities for child, youth and adult victims.
  • Increase the safety and well-being of women and children in rural communities by dealing directly and immediately with domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and creating and implementing strategies to increase awareness and prevent these crimes.

The grant funding is allowing the Attorney General’s office to support and expand services in two rural regions in Central Illinois. The regions were selected due to the presence of a four-year public university, the current availability of SANEs and victim service centers, and the close proximity of multiple hospitals currently servicing victims. The western collaborative service area includes Adams, Brown, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler and Warren counties. The eastern collaborative service area includes Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Edwards, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland and Wabash counties. 

In the western collaborative service area, the grant funding will support the existing SART, allow four counties to be added to the SART and allow the implementation of a 24/7 on-call SANE program for pediatric, adolescent and adult patients. The funding will also allow the Attorney General’s office to ensure the same services are provided in the eastern collaborative service area, including the hiring of a SANE leader, establishing a SART and making sure SANEs are performing medical forensic examinations. The goal of the SARTs is to strengthen relationships and collaboration between health care providers, law enforcement, prosecutors and sexual assault crisis center advocates, and to ensure victims of sexual assault receive compassionate services. The improved cooperation between agencies will also better support investigations and prosecutions.  

The Attorney General’s office developed Illinois’ SANE program with assistance from the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault using a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. SANEs are crucial in ensuring that individuals who have been sexually assaulted receive trauma-informed, patient-centered medical forensic services. These specially-trained nurses reduce the re-traumatization of patients, address patients’ medical concerns and improve the quality of evidence collection, which in turn increases prosecution and conviction rates.

 

Recommended for you