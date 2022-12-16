Funding to continue for invasive species education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work will continue for one Indiana ecology project.
The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives management signed a new five-year agreement. The USDA provides partial funding for the group.
It allows local specialists to educate people about invasive species.
One local leader says invasive species can cause big issues no matter where you are.
"We're all impacted by them, either in the county parks, in the state parks or on your own properties, and we all need to work on them," Amber Slaughterbeck said.
Indiana invasives initiative helps identify invasive plants at "no cost. Just reach out to your regional specialist. Learn more here.