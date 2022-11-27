Fun t-shirt aims to help rebuild Mecca Schoolhouse

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- If you're in Parke County, the Mecca detour may have affected your day to day life. Well, now there's a shirt to show you survived it all!
Frink'n Fast Printing has created a t-shirt to commemorate the Highway 41 Detour.
On the front, the shirt proudly says "I survived the Mecca detour of 2022." On the back it says "You know it was a big bother, when you can't wait to go through Snake Holler."
Shirts come in adult sizes and range from $15 to $19. Three of those dollars will go to restore the Mecca school.
To order, you can message Frink'n Fast Printing on Facebook.