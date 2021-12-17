Full House Resorts sues Indiana Gaming Commission over Terre Haute casino decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the Terre Haute casino license finalists has filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Marion County.
Full House Resorts claims the gaming commission violated the open door law.
Full House was one of the two finalists the commission selected on November 17.
The commission ended up selecting Churchill Downs over Full House.
The lawsuit claims the commission violated the open door law by holding an executive session during the regular meeting.
Full House believes the commission decided whom it would award the license during that executive session.The decision was made without debate or discussion during the public portion of the meeting.