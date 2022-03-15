Fueling up has never been so draining - truckers pay nearly $1,000 to fill their tanks

GREENUP, Ill. (WHTI) - Semi drivers may fill their tanks at Love's Gas Station, but truckers are not feeling much love when it comes to the recent diesel fuel prices.
Take Matthew Vester for example -- a truck driver for Hoosier Trans -- a company that only has three trucks.
Vester paid $880 for a full tank on Tuesday, but that will only take him to his destination of Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and back.
"I'll be able to go out there and come back. Then on my next trip Friday, I'll have to refuel again, and spend another 800 and some dollars."
Three weeks ago diesel fuel prices sat at $3.80 per gallon.
Today, it's up to $5.30 per gallon.
News 10 spoke to the chairman of the Indiana Diverse Truckers Association, Sid Mahant -- he says that the rising cost of fuel will likely prompt truck drivers to do one of three things.
- Switch from cross-country trips to shorter distances.
- Move from small truck companies to find work with larger ones
- Worst case scenario -- call it quits and park their trucks for good
"That's exactly what happened in 2020," Mahant said.
"I have friends who closed down their companies because they couldn't afford to pay the driver, to pay the insurance or the truck maintenance. They filed bankruptcy, the trucks were repossessed, and they were gone."
Vester tells News 10 they are going to continue to deliver goods, but ultimately, it's going to be the consumer who picks up the bill.
"It impacts everybody we got to charge more for freight to pay for the fuel prices. So, then it's going to cost everybody else in the long run."
Both Vester and Mahant say small trucking companies are getting hit the hardest with a much smaller discount per gallon. In fact, small companies get a five cent discount, whereas large companies get a 50 cent discount.
Mahant worries if prices continue to rise --we could see a repeat of the severe trucker shortage of 2020.