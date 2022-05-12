"Fuel costs are through the roof" - Local driving school is navigating record-high gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices have officially reached a record high this week in the United States. Not only are Wabash Valley residents feeling the impact but many local businesses are as well.
"Fuel costs are through the roof," Tom Simmons, the owner of Simmons Driving School, said.
Simmons says running a driving school in today's world is extra stressful.
"It's a real challenge for us, simply because we can't quit driving," he said. "The easy thing would be to quit drives and not do as many drives per week but we can't because kids are becoming eligible and they want their licenses and they signed up for us to educate them."
Simmons says this is by far the highest prices he's ever seen for gas and that's not easy for someone running a driving-based business. But that's not the only thing rising for local driving schools like this one…
"Our electricity costs are up 84% from last year," he said.
And 40-year high inflation rates on top of that have led to some extremely difficult decisions for Simmons and his business.
"Just over 5% increase in our pricing and that's to survive," he said. "We had to do something to survive because we weren't making any money at all."
Now many businesses are hiking up their prices even more than that, some upwards of 10 or even 20%. But Simmons says he's getting extra creative to save money for his customers.
"We probably make it a little warmer in the office than it should be in the summer and it's probably a little cooler than comfortable in the winter," Simmons said. "I walk around the office all winter in a jacket just to try and cut some because I believe if I can wear a jacket in the winter and save a family from not being able to take Driver's Ed, to me, that's worth it.
And despite the challenges the overall goal is still the same for Simmons, to keep new young drivers safe on the roads while making classes affordable.
"We love this community and we don't want to see people hurt and we don't want to hurt people that are already hurting financially," he said. "We want to offer something that everyone can participate in. We don't want people to not take Driver's Ed because they can't afford it."
