From healthy to hospitalization - local fitness influencer speaks out on the fragility of life

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lexi Reed, 31, also known as '@FatGirlFedUp,' gained popularity on social media by sharing her weight loss journey and losing over 300 pounds.
After making a huge amount of progress, she says her health took a turn for the worse. Reed was rushed to the emergency room on January 20th, after four days of feeling sick.
"I thought maybe I had food poisoning because I couldn't keep anything down."
However, her husband, Danny, had a feeling that something more was to blame. He took her into the hospital, and she was immediately placed into a medically induced coma for 5 days.
"They said that my liver failed, and my kidneys were failing. They said that I had pneumonia while I was in the coma -- which I didn't find out until down the line -- looking at my paperwork. They didn't know what caused all of it."
Reed tells News 10, the doctors think her condition was linked to severe dehydration. She barely remembers anything from her hospital stay, and only recently came to terms with how serious it was.
"The doctors have told him...that if he didn't take me to the hospital when he did -- I might have died."
Now, the weight loss influencer is back home recovering, but life looks a lot different...
"I went from being completely healthy...I could go on runs, I could go to the gym, I could go for walk, I could play with my dogs -- to all of a sudden...I can't walk, and my health is declining."
Reed's daily trips to the gym have been replaced with daily trips to the doctor, for rounds of dialysis.
...but getting there is another struggle in itself.
Reed needs assistance getting in and out of the vehicle, and now requires a wheelchair and a walker.
"I almost feel like I was back where I was before I lost all that weight."
Reed says right now all she can do is be patient and positive. Although times are tough, she says she recognizes that she is still alive for a reason.
"I have the chance to show others that the comeback can be greater than the setback, even if you have to come back a few times."
Reed tells News 10 that she does not have health insurance. She and her husband have decided to make a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses.
If you'd like to donate, or follow along with her medical journey click here.
Social media handle: @FatGirlFedUp