From healthy to hospitalization - local fitness influencer speaks out on the fragility of life

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.



.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Tuesday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

From healthy to hospitalization - local fitness influencer speaks out on the fragility of life

  • Updated
  • 0
Hospital Visit in January - medically induced coma

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lexi Reed, 31, also known as '@FatGirlFedUp,' gained popularity on social media by sharing her weight loss journey and losing over 300 pounds.

After making a huge amount of progress, she says her health took a turn for the worse. Reed was rushed to the emergency room on January 20th, after four days of feeling sick.

"I thought maybe I had food poisoning because I couldn't keep anything down."

However, her husband, Danny, had a feeling that something more was to blame. He took her into the hospital, and she was immediately placed into a medically induced coma for 5 days.

Hospital Visit in January - medically induced coma

"They said that my liver failed, and my kidneys were failing. They said that I had pneumonia while I was in the coma -- which I didn't find out until down the line -- looking at my paperwork. They didn't know what caused all of it."

Reed tells News 10, the doctors think her condition was linked to severe dehydration. She barely remembers anything from her hospital stay, and only recently came to terms with how serious it was.

"The doctors have told him...that if he didn't take me to the hospital when he did -- I might have died."

Now, the weight loss influencer is back home recovering, but life looks a lot different...

"I went from being completely healthy...I could go on runs, I could go to the gym, I could go for walk, I could play with my dogs -- to all of a sudden...I can't walk, and my health is declining."

Reed's daily trips to the gym have been replaced with daily trips to the doctor, for rounds of dialysis.

...but getting there is another struggle in itself.

Reed needs assistance getting in and out of the vehicle, and now requires a wheelchair and a walker.

"I almost feel like I was back where I was before I lost all that weight."

Reed says right now all she can do is be patient and positive. Although times are tough, she says she recognizes that she is still alive for a reason.

"I have the chance to show others that the comeback can be greater than the setback, even if you have to come back a few times."

Reed tells News 10 that she does not have health insurance. She and her husband have decided to make a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses.

If you'd like to donate, or follow along with her medical journey click here.

Social media handle: @FatGirlFedUp

