Friends of Lincoln Trail State Park recognized with IDNR award

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A Clark County volunteer organization received a state award for its work at a local state park.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently recognized 15 recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards, and one is in the Wabash Valley.
Friends of Lincoln Trail State Park, led by Randy Hutts, got the award.
These awards are given to show gratitude to individuals and members of outdoor organizations for their volunteer service to IDNR and the people of Illinois.
IDNR said the organization has only existed for a year, but it's already helped raise money for signs, donated money for a kayak launch and hosted a 5K fun run and other membership activities.
The group is currently fundraising for a half-court basketball court at the state park.
"Volunteers are vital to the operation and upkeep of state parks, historic sites, state museum facilities, and nature preserves," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Volunteering can be hard work, but it's important work and it benefits everyone who enjoys IDNR sites throughout the state. We are pleased to recognize their extraordinary efforts on behalf of the people of Illinois."
