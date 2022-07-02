Freedom is ringing in one Wabash Valley town - 2022 Bicknell Freedom Festival

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's July 4th weekend, and freedom is ringing over in the city of Bicknell.
The Bicknell Freedom Bash is underway right now.
It's at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
This year's festival includes a little bit of everything -- from fried fair food to rumbling racing demos, to live music, and of course a line-up of fireworks ready to light up the sky!
This year, local folks were very excited to check out the RC Demo.
The co-owner of Country Boyz RC says he feels honored to have a spot in this year's fest.
"I'm actually a combat veteran from the U.S. Army. So, the fourth of July and the Freedom Bash means a lot to a lot of people. It's our day of independence where a lot of people before us fought for everything," co-owner of Country Boyz RC said.
The festival is funded with donations.