Free weekend event wants to show you the old fashioned days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have a day of old-fashioned fun at this upcoming event!
The Terre Haute Parks Department is hosting its "Old Fashioned day" this weekend at Collett Park.
You can stop by and enjoy a hot meal, entertainment, and the park's beauty.
A craft and vendor section will also set up shop, with crafts like quilting and pottery on display.
One of the crafters at the event, Rogier Donker, shared that he believes the day inspires people to realize what their creativity is capable of.
"It's just a generally nice thing to go do with the family and show what's possible, see what's possible," Donker told us.
That's happening this Sunday from noon until 5:00 P.M. Anyone can come and it's free to attend.