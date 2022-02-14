Free virtual Earth Day learning opportunities for students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has an exciting opportunity for Hoosier students. They will be offering free virtual Earth Day presentations to elementary schools throughout Indiana.
Students can speak with environmental experts about STEM based lessons on air, land, water and recycling! Representatives from IDEM say it's a great way for young students to learn about the importance of protecting our environment!
Registration is required and is now open. Please click here to see dates, topics, and to register. Educators may direct questions to IDEM's Environmental Education Outreach Coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901. Presentations are also available throughout the year. For more information, please visit IDEM's Environmental Education website by clicking here.