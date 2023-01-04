 Skip to main content
Free tax help available for residents in Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The free Volunteers in Tax Assistance Service is making its return in February.

You can pick up packets at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library. Pick-up starts January 14.

Fill out as much of the packet as you can at home. Then, you can drop off the packet to a volunteer on a later date.

The Knox County Public Library drop off days are on Saturdays from 10 in the moring until 12:30 in the afternoon. That's through February 4, 11, 18, and 25.

The Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library will accept drop offs on February 9 and 16 from 3 in the afternoon until 6 in the evening.

The United Way of Knox County is sponsoring the Program. You can direct questions there at the office at 812-882-3624.

