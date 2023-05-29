 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Free summer meals for kids start this week

USDA sends schools $1.5 billion to relieve student lunch crunch

Laura Vance puts out some food items on the lunch line in the Sims Middle School cafeteria in Pace on Wednesday, Aug. 18. 2021. The Santa Rosa County School District is facing a worker shortage, particularly in the food service workers. It's down about 30 employees - 16 workers as well as substitute workers. The districts are also dealing with a severe shortage of bus drivers. Sr Schools Food Service Workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer meals for local students start this week.

Catholic Charities says over 60 percent of Vigo County students receive free or reduced-price lunches.

The US Department of Agriculture partners with local groups to ensure those kids don't go hungry during summer vacation.

Ryves Youth Center is one of many sites in the area serving food.

Meals there start Tuesday. Snacks and lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

Dinner is offered from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It's open to anyone aged 18 and younger.

You can learn more here. 

