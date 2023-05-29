Free summer meals for kids start this week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer meals for local students start this week.
Catholic Charities says over 60 percent of Vigo County students receive free or reduced-price lunches.
The US Department of Agriculture partners with local groups to ensure those kids don't go hungry during summer vacation.
Ryves Youth Center is one of many sites in the area serving food.
Meals there start Tuesday. Snacks and lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to noon on weekdays.
Dinner is offered from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
It's open to anyone aged 18 and younger.
You can learn more here.