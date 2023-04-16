Free skin cancer screening will be available in Southern Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the sun is peeking through the clouds, it's good to keep skin care in mind.
Good Samaritan will host a free skin cancer screening event in May. Medical professionals at the Good Samaritan say that skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. But, if it is treated early enough, it can be cured.
The screening will run from May 3rd to the 5th. It's from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, located at the Good Samaritan Urology Office at the Bierhaus Center. That's 328 North Second Street, Suite 200 in Vincennes.
You can register for a screening here, or you can call 812-885-8753.