Free program looks to keep teens healthy this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A free program is helping teens stay healthy this summer.
Across the country, Planet Fitness is offering free membership to teenagers.
It's part of the High School Summer Pass program.
Kids between 14 and 19 can now sign up for the program. It includes workouts created for teens and personal training.
It lasts through August 31.
At the end of the summer, ten teens in the program will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.
Local Planet Fitness branches are participating.