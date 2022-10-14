Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free.
Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.
Items accepted include furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in three-foot bundles, and appliances that do not contain chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons, like refrigerators and air conditioners.
Items that are not accepted are:
- Construction debris
- Building materials
- Tires
- Liquid waste
- Electronics
- Hazardous waste
- Freon-containing appliances
- Batteries
- Materials containing asbestos
- E-waste
You are required to show some form of photo identification that shows your address to verify residency.
If you have questions, call Republic Services 812-882-1215, or the Vincennes Street & Sanitation Department at 812-885-2520.