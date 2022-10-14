 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING...through 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...in the mid 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents

Vincennes
By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free.

Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.

Items accepted include furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in three-foot bundles, and appliances that do not contain chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons, like refrigerators and air conditioners.

Items that are not accepted are:

  • Construction debris
  • Building materials
  • Tires
  • Liquid waste
  • Electronics
  • Hazardous waste
  • Freon-containing appliances
  • Batteries
  • Materials containing asbestos
  • E-waste

You are required to show some form of photo identification that shows your address to verify residency.

If you have questions, call Republic Services 812-882-1215, or the Vincennes Street & Sanitation Department at 812-885-2520.

