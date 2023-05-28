Free joint pain seminar on June 13

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The physicians at Franciscan Health want to you to stay hip and joint pain free.
That's why the organization is offering a free joint pain seminar in Terre Haute this June.
The orthopedic joint pain seminar will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Holiday Inn Terre Haute on U.S. Highway 41. An orthopedic surgeon will explain the latest procedures in joint and hip replacement and managing arthritis.
The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Anyone who wishes to attend must call 877-888-1777 to register to attend.