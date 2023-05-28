 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Free joint pain seminar on June 13

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The physicians at Franciscan Health want to you to stay hip and joint pain free.

That's why the organization is offering a free joint pain seminar in Terre Haute this June.

The orthopedic joint pain seminar will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Holiday Inn Terre Haute on U.S. Highway 41. An orthopedic surgeon will explain the latest procedures in joint and hip replacement and managing arthritis.

The event is open to the public, but space is limited. Anyone who wishes to attend must call 877-888-1777 to register to attend.

Recommended for you