Free in-person, online tax filing help available

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- Tax season is in full swing, and there's help if you need help to meet the April deadline.
If you're looking for in-person help try:
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
- Free for individuals who have an income of $56,000 or less, have disabilities, or with limited English-speaking skills.
- Appointments are necessary; click here to find a location
Tax Counseling for Elderly
- A program specifically for those 65 and older
- Click here to find a location
If you feel comfortable online, try:
IRS Free File
- Available to those with an income of $72,000 or less
- Will connect you with several free, IRS approved software
- Click here to sign up
MilTax Filing Service
- E-filing software available for active-duty military personnel and others
- Click here for more info
Indiana University Accounting Professor Greg Geisler says these are great resources, but planning is still needed. You'll need to bring some vital information to these centers.
"That means your social security card, your driver's license, all of your tax documents," he said. "You need to have everything."
Geisler also recommends e-filing your taxes. He said this will allow you to receive your tax return quicker with the IRS facing a backlog of taxes.