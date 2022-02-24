Free in-person, online tax filing help available

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet
Friday, March 04.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 23.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Sunday,
March 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along
with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected
precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over
southern portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to an inch and ice accumulations around or just
above one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM This Afternoon to 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in the precipitation type
remains low along the I-70 corridor. Higher amounts of sleet could
lead to lower ice totals.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Free in-person, online tax filing help available

  • Updated
  • 0
Don't panic if you got a scary IRS notice

Imagine having filed and paid your taxes last year, then months later you get a letter in the mail from the IRS saying you didn't.

 Adobe Stock

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- Tax season is in full swing, and there's help if you need help to meet the April deadline. 

If you're looking for in-person help try: 

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance 

    • Free for individuals who have an income of $56,000 or less, have disabilities, or with limited English-speaking skills.
    • Appointments are necessary; click here to find a location

Tax Counseling for Elderly

  • A program specifically for those 65 and older
  • Click here to find a location

If you feel comfortable online, try: 

IRS Free File 

  • Available to those with an income of $72,000 or less
  • Will connect you with several free, IRS approved software
  • Click here to sign up

MilTax Filing Service

  • E-filing software available for active-duty military personnel and others
  • Click here for more info

Indiana University Accounting Professor Greg Geisler says these are great resources, but planning is still needed. You'll need to bring some vital information to these centers. 

"That means your social security card, your driver's license, all of your tax documents," he said. "You need to have everything." 

Geisler also recommends e-filing your taxes. He said this will allow you to receive your tax return quicker with the IRS facing a backlog of taxes. 

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you