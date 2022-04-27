 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Free fishing day on May 1st

INDIANA (WTHI) On Sunday, May 1st you can enjoy free admission to Indiana Department of Natural Resources" properties.

All Indiana residents can fish the state's public waters without a fishing license.

Along with fishing, D-N-R properties offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and more.

Locations that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests.

For more information including locations here in the valley go to https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/free-fishing-days/