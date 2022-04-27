Free fishing day on May 1st

INDIANA (WTHI) On Sunday, May 1st you can enjoy free admission to Indiana Department of Natural Resources" properties.
All Indiana residents can fish the state's public waters without a fishing license.
Along with fishing, D-N-R properties offer opportunities for hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and more.
Locations that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests.
For more information including locations here in the valley go to https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/free-fishing-days/