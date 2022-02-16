Free At-Home Covid Tests Arrive in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 18th the Biden Administration launched their effort to get four free at-home covid tests to every American household. Those tests are now being delivered to residents around the Wabash Valley.
To receive your tests, you must fill out your contact and shipping information. Loreal Cuffle, who lives in Clinton, says it's a quick and easy process.
"It was pretty simple, as soon as I saw the website pop-up I rushed over and filled out the form. I did it January 18th and I just received mine," says Cuffle.
It isn't too late to order your tests. All you have to do is click here and fill out your information.
Click here for videos with information on how to use the at-home tests.