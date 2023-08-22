Free arthritis of the hip and knee joint replacement seminar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health Orthopedics and Indiana Joint Replacement Institute will host a seminar about arthritis.
The free hip and knee joint replacement seminar will be held Tuesday, August 29.
It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Landsbaum Center for Health Education in Terre Haute.
Dr. T Kyle Stoops, an orthopedic surgeon with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, will discuss the latest advances in technology and procedures.
A personal question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The event is free, but reservations are requested as a box meal will be served. Capacity is limited.
You can call 317-620-0232 to reserve a spot.