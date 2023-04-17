Fox-Dominion trial delay 'is not unusual,' judge says

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Monday that the delay in the Fox-Dominion defamation trial "is not unusual" and told the parties that he expects them back on Tuesday to finish jury selection.
"I made the decision to delay the start of the trial until tomorrow," Davis said, later adding that "it's a six-week trial. Things happen... this is not unusual... This does not seem unusual to me."
He has not said anything in open court about potential settlement talks.
This is a developing story...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.