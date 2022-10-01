Fowler Park celebrates 50 years of Pioneer Days

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One fan-favorite event is celebrating 50 years of bringing history to life!
It's not Fall without Pioneer Days over at Fowler Park!
Activities kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting! Folks came out to celebrate 50 years of volunteer service with the Vigo County Parks Department!
Starting at 10 a.m., the Pioneer Village welcomed visitors! There was soap making, rope making, corn grinding, and vendor booths to shop from!
Organizers say this event teaches the ways of pioneer life.
"A lot of people don't realize how hard pioneer life was. So, realizing to roof a cabin, hand splitting shingles, make a fence, splitting rail -- all different kinds of activities that pioneers would do in their everyday life," Vigo County Parks Dept. Superintendent Adam Grossman said.
The fall fun continues tomorrow. Activities start at 10 a.m. and finish around 5 p-m.
