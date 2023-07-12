Fourth round of Next Level Connections Broadband grants available

Applications for the final round of Indiana's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program are now open.
The NLC grant program, which seeks to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-quality, reliable broadband to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana, began as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Connections initiative, a $1 billion statewide infrastructure program announced in 2018.
With $80 million remaining in state funds and federal Capital Project Funds appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly for Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, this round will provide a maximum of $5 million per grant to fund projects by telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives. Service providers must provide a minimum 20 percent match of the total allowable project costs. Local governments will inform the State of unserved or underserved areas in their communities.
Since 2019, the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program awarded more than $249 million to 187 projects, for a total investment of $547 million with local matching funds. These previously awarded projects will bring broadband infrastructure to more than 69,154 homes, commercial locations, and anchor institutions, such as schools, universities, hospitals or major employers, in 81 counties.