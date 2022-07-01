 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES TO NEAR 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY
EVENING...

The combination of temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and
dew point temperatures in the lower 70s will result in heat
index values near 100 degrees through early evening.

If you are outside, make sure you drink plenty of water and take
breaks in the shade or indoors.

Fourth of July safety precautions

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 Fireworks in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -  What do you get when you mix safety precautions and fireworks on the Fourth of July? A blast.

But what if that blast is more dangerous than it is entertaining? 

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission 11,500 people were treated in the emergency room for firework-related injuries in 2021. Thirty-two percent of those were burn-related injuries.

Local fireworks store owner Justin Phillips gave news 10 preparations procedures to stay as safe as possible when lighting up the sky.

  • Always have a large bucket of water present.
  • Never reignite a fuse.
  • Spectators stay 75-100 feet away at all times.
  • Always have adult supervision.

Terre Haute native Will Fouty knows all too well how dangerous fireworks can be. 

Fouty said, "It [a firework] actually caught a tree, which ended up catching fire  and led to the whole tree catching fire, which led to part of the grass catching fire."

If you have any questions about whether or not you are safe to light off fireworks be sure to contact a professional or the fire department.

Recommended for you