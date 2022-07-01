Fourth of July safety precautions

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - What do you get when you mix safety precautions and fireworks on the Fourth of July? A blast.
But what if that blast is more dangerous than it is entertaining?
According to Consumer Product Safety Commission 11,500 people were treated in the emergency room for firework-related injuries in 2021. Thirty-two percent of those were burn-related injuries.
Local fireworks store owner Justin Phillips gave news 10 preparations procedures to stay as safe as possible when lighting up the sky.
- Always have a large bucket of water present.
- Never reignite a fuse.
- Spectators stay 75-100 feet away at all times.
- Always have adult supervision.
Terre Haute native Will Fouty knows all too well how dangerous fireworks can be.
Fouty said, "It [a firework] actually caught a tree, which ended up catching fire and led to the whole tree catching fire, which led to part of the grass catching fire."
If you have any questions about whether or not you are safe to light off fireworks be sure to contact a professional or the fire department.