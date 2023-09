RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Another earthquake was reported in the same area of the Wabash Valley.

The USGS reports a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattled southern Illinois, south of Olney. This is in Richland County.

The quake was reported just after midnight, at 12:11 a.m.

The previous three quakes happened in mid-August in roughly the same area.