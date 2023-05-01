Fourth Annual City-Wide Clean Up in Sullivan provides support to tornado victims in the aftermath of disaster

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - City-wide events are great for bringing communities together. Being one month removed from a disaster that changed so many lives in Sullivan, the Fourth Annual City-Wide Clean Up couldn't have come at a better time.
For years the annual event was a way to help with spring cleaning in the city. This year the event will serve as an additional way for the community to unite as tornado victims clear out debris.
JD Willson is the director of public works for Sullivan. He explains why the event has been so popular in the past.
"It's free of charge. That is the key thing," he said. "We are offering the city of Sullivan residents free of charge dumpster use."
The event has been very successful. According to Wilson, there have been over 300 tons of trash collected each year for the event.
"The growth the last four years...we track how many number of vehicles come in, we track the tonnage of items, it continues to grow every year," he said. "That means it's successful."
For the people of Sullivan, continuing this event isn't a want. "It needs to continue," Wilson said. "This helps the community. It helps out the city of Sullivan - helps those folk that live in the city."
