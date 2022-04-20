 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Showers This Evening and Overnight May Produce Gusty Winds...

Showers will increase in coverage across central Indiana through
the early overnight. Some of the showers may produce brief
southerly wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

Wind gusts should diminish in the predawn hours.

Four West Vigo High School students are heading to DECA Internationals

  • 0

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four West Vigo High School students are preparing to attend DECA Internationals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Those students include Keira Anderson, Sadie Herring, Keegan Beeler, and Van Rueckert.

Freshman Van Rueckert placed first in the state for a role-play event in the "Principles of Business Administration" category. He was given a prompt and had 10 minutes to formulate a response to present to the judges.

Sophomore Keira Anderson competed in "Human Resource Management."

Her hours of work in community outreach earned her a spot to Internationals -- as well as the opportunity to bring two other students.

Both Rueckert and Anderson say DECA has taught them invaluable lessons.

"I've made several connections with important people in business that will be able to help me as I reach the upperclassmen years, senior year, college...stuff like that. It has given me another outlet to just be able to help people," Anderson said.

Helping Hands awarded the program $10,000 to help cover travel fees for the week-long trip.

The students leave Friday, April 22.

Recommended for you