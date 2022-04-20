Four West Vigo High School students are heading to DECA Internationals

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four West Vigo High School students are preparing to attend DECA Internationals in Atlanta, Georgia.
Those students include Keira Anderson, Sadie Herring, Keegan Beeler, and Van Rueckert.
Freshman Van Rueckert placed first in the state for a role-play event in the "Principles of Business Administration" category. He was given a prompt and had 10 minutes to formulate a response to present to the judges.
Sophomore Keira Anderson competed in "Human Resource Management."
Her hours of work in community outreach earned her a spot to Internationals -- as well as the opportunity to bring two other students.
Both Rueckert and Anderson say DECA has taught them invaluable lessons.
"I've made several connections with important people in business that will be able to help me as I reach the upperclassmen years, senior year, college...stuff like that. It has given me another outlet to just be able to help people," Anderson said.
Helping Hands awarded the program $10,000 to help cover travel fees for the week-long trip.
The students leave Friday, April 22.