Four Vigo County middle school students make top 20 in math competition

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - At Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, there was a Mathcounts competition today at the college.
Top mathematical problem solvers from seven Wabash Valley middle schools competed for the state of Indiana. The middle schoolers were given 3 exams to test their skills in math.
The 4 students who had the best scores will represent Indiana at the national math counts competition in May in Washington D.C. School officials say this is a chance for the students to think about what they may be interested in... in the future.
"It's very exciting to see kids here that are very interested in math and were hoping that exposing them to Rose-Hulman will get them very interested in STEM and maybe they'll join us in a few years and become a future engineer," says Leanne Holder the assistant professor of mathematics.
Four Vigo County middle school students were among the top 20 finishers in the competition.
Honey Creek Middle School had three finishers within the top 17: Ethan He, eighth; Sai Boda, 16th; and Jeffrey Chen, 17th.
Saint Patrick School's Christopher Park was 20th.