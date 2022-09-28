Four hurt, two teens airlifted after Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people were hurt in a Parke County crash involving a dump truck.
It happened just before 11:00 Wednesday morning on US 36 near Rockville.
According to police, a 17-year-old from Kingman was driving west on 36 when he tried to make a U-turn.
During the U-turn, police said the teen pulled into the path of a dump truck.
The 17-year-old driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Two passengers in the pick-up truck were also hurt. A 16-year-old from Cayuga was airlifted to Indianapolis, and another 16-year-old went to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
The dump truck driver went to Union Hospital in Clinton for their injuries.