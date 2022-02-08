Four high school seniors pick up the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation announced its four recipients for the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
The scholarship provides each student selected with full college tuition. It also covers other fees and $900 for books and other required equipment.
The four students who took home the honors for 2022 were Terre Haute North senior Maureen Barrett, Terre Haute South senior Maxwell Scamihorn, North Central senior Adam Walker, and Northview senior Jinna Hyatt.
Since the 1998 - 1999 school year, more than 5,000 students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.