Four Districts in Four Days - hear from the District 4 candidates running for Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage of the 14 candidates across four districts. They want your vote to be on the Vigo County School Board.

It is time to highlight the candidates from District 4. We have Joshua Stonebreaker, Clark Cowden, and Ken Warner.

We have asked each candidate three questions.

Why are you running? What would you like to see changed? Did you vote yes or no on the referendum, and why?

Let's start with Joshua Stonebreaker. He is the Union Vice President at the federal prison. He is also the diversity and self-defense instructor.

Two of his children are in the corporation. Stonebreaker wants to be a voice for the parents. Transparency and fiscal responsibility are among the things he's running on.

"Maintaining the focus and the commitment to the people who elected you there. Make sure you reach back out and follow up with the people," Stonebreaker said.

Stonebreaker voted "no" on this year's referendum. He cites a lack of transparency on the plan.

Clark Cowden is a pastor at two Terre Haute churches. Cowden believes there's a desperate need of leadership for the future.

He wants to collaborate with the community to fix facility issues.

"We have to build trust with the community and provide more transparency and understanding. So, that the people trust the process and believe that the money's being well spent," Cowden said.

Cowden voted "yes" on the referendum as a taxpayer. He says our facilities are holding our students back.

Ken Warner is a financial advisor and a high school basketball coach. He wants to bring more mental health services to the students.

The District 4 candidate wants to make changes to raise graduation rates, and use his financial background to create a better referendum.

"Merge two concepts -- it takes a village to raise a child and no child is left behind. We're too willing to let kids fall through the cracks and be statistics and we just can't do that anymore," Warner said.

Warner voted no on the referendum as a taxpayer. He says it was the wrong referendum at the wrong time.

Be sure to tune in later this week as we highlight the District 5 candidates.