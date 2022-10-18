Four Districts in Four Days - hear from the District 2 candidates running for Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are 14 candidates across four districts vying for a spot on the Vigo County School Board. News 10's Kit Hanley has spoken with them ahead of the general election.
On Tuesday, we heard from the District 2 candidates.
The District 2 candidates are Jim Bell, Craig Enyeart, Dillon Moss and James J.D. Skelton.
Each candidate has been asked three questions:
- Why are you running?
- What would you like to see changed?
- Did you vote yes or no on the referendum, and why?
Let's start with Jim Bell.
He's an assessor for Harrison Township and a lifelong resident of Vigo County.
Bell wants to help foster community involvement and be an advocate for the people. The District 2 candidate is running for more transparency and more trust.
"One reason I decided to run was that I want to know what's going on and transfer that to the community. I want to give them the answers they need," Bell said.
Bell voted "no" as a taxpayer on this year's referendum. He cites a lack of trust as his reasoning.
Here is a direct link to Bell's campaign Facebook page.
Our next District 2 candidate is Craig Enyeart.
He's the Assistant Dean of Students and Director for Student Conduct at Indiana State University. Because of his position, he says he'll bring important qualities to the board. These include crisis response, strategic planning, and student/staff success. The District 2 candidate wants to connect the community to the corporation.
"People just want to be heard, they want to have an opportunity to feel like I can go to you. I can ask you questions and not feel like you're going to get defensive because they're asking. They just want some answers," Enyeart said.
Enyeart voted "yes" on the referendum as a taxpayer. He says we need to focus on the overall repair rather than patchwork.
Here is a direct link to Enyeart's campaign Facebook page.
Next up, Dillon Moss.
He's an electrician for Local Union 725. He says he's running to shine light on the good things happening in our community. He wants to cut out corporate greed and look out for people who need help.
"I've tackled all of the issues in my life and helped out everywhere in the community that I'm able to. I think it's my turn to be at the table because I'm going to put the people first," Moss said.
Moss voted "no" on the referendum. He says we could find a better strategic plan.
Here is a direct link to Moss' campaign Facebook page.
Finally, for District 2, we have James "J.D." Skelton.
He's a pharmaceutical representative, primarily working in mental health.
Skelton is running on one key word -- change. His three main talking points are better facilities, retaining teachers, and improving academics.
"We are in a time right now in our society where we have so many things that are hurting these kids from the outside, that we have to make this as protective of an environment as we possibly can for these children. the one way to do that is to be involved," Skelton said.
Skelton voted no on the referendum as a taxpayer. He thought it was too heavy of a burden for Vigo residents.
Here is a direct link to Skelton's Facebook page.
All four candidates have kids that have either graduated from, currently attend, or will attend Vigo County Schools.
Be sure to tune in on Wednesday to hear from the District 4 candidates.