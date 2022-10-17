Four Districts in Four Days - hear from the District 1 candidates running for Vigo County School Board

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fourteen candidates across four districts want your vote to be on the Vigo County School Board of Trustees. News 10's Kit Hanley has spoken with each of them ahead of the general election.
Monday was dedicated to the District 1 candidates: Carey Labella, and Eric Graves.
The candidates have been asked three questions:
- Why are you running?
- What would you like to see changed, if anything?
- Did you vote yes or no on the referendum, and why?
Carey LaBella is a librarian and a mother of four. She wants to help bring better teachers, a better curriculum, and better facilities to the corporation.
She wants to see information made more accessible to the public, especially when it comes to taxpayer dollars.
The District 1 candidate says she's running for all of the kids in Vigo County, including her own.
"What better time than now? I mean I'm really busy with four little kids, but I will never be more personally invested than I am at this time of my life. So, it seemed like a good time to go for it, " LaBella said.
As a taxpayer, LaBella voted "yes" on this year's referendum. She thinks the longer we wait, the worse the facilities are going to get.
Here is a direct link to LaBella's campaign page.
The next District 1 candidate is Eric Graves. He's a scientist for the Navy.
Before that, he was a high school teacher and coach. Graves also has kids in the corporation.
He wants to see teachers better cared for because of his background. Graves also wants to see financially sound decisions.
He says he has a good sense of managing federal taxpayer dollars with his current employment.
"There's no difference when coming to the local level for school board. That's our money. We are supposed to explain every decision that we make very thoroughly and be reachable," Graves said.
Graves voted "no" on the referendum as a taxpayer. He says the proposal for the plan was not transparent enough.
Here is a direct link to Grave's campaign page.
