Four dead, two injured after shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHI) - At least four people are dead after a shooting at a mall just south of Indianapolis.
Police say in a press briefing the incident happened at the Greenwood Park Mall just after 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officers say they believe the incident was contained to the food court.
In a recent press briefing, Greenwood Police Chief, James Ison, said there are four fatalities, including the shooter, and at least two others are hospitalized.
Investigators believe a good Samaritan, who was armed at the time, observed the shooting and shot the suspect.
At this time, the shooter has not been identified yet, but is believed to be an adult male.
"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Mayor Mark Myers said in a Facebook post. "Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."
Multiple agencies are still assisting with clearing the mall.
Police say there is no immediate public safety concern for residents or visitors.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Johnson County Dispatch. That number is (317) 346-6336.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.