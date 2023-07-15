Four crashes on two-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in three days

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WTHI) - It's been a rough week for travel on Interstate 70 in Effingham County after four crashes happened between Wednesday and Friday.
All four wrecks involved multiple vehicles and were within a construction zone between Effingham and Montrose.
The first crash on Wednesday caused a massive fire and sent one person to the hospital. Officials have not reported any deaths.
Teutopolis Fire Protection District says Illinois State Police Troop 9 is investigating the cause of the crashes.
Here's a timeline of the wrecks, when they happened, and how many vehicles were involved.
CRASH #1 - Wednesday, July 12 at 3:30 p.m.
This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 101.5. It involved five semis and caused a massive fire that required mutual aid from several area fire departments. The Teutopolis Fire Protection District said one person was airlifted from the scene.
CRASH #2 - Thursday, July 13 at 1:54 p.m.
This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 100.5. It involved two semis and two cars. Teutopolis FPD said all vehicles stayed upright and all drivers signed medical refusals. The semis were able to drive away from the scene.
CRASH #3 - Thursday, July 13 at 9:07 p.m.
Another crash Thursday night involved three semis. It happened at mile marker 102 in the eastbound lanes. No serious injuries were reported.
CRASH #4 - Friday, July 14 at 1:37 p.m.
This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 101.5. It involved four semis, a truck pulling a camper and three passenger vehicles. Teutopolis FPD said all occupants were able to get out of their vehicles by themselves and signed medical refusals.