...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Four crashes on two-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in three days

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WTHI) - It's been a rough week for travel on Interstate 70 in Effingham County after four crashes happened between Wednesday and Friday.

All four wrecks involved multiple vehicles and were within a construction zone between Effingham and Montrose.

The first crash on Wednesday caused a massive fire and sent one person to the hospital. Officials have not reported any deaths.

Teutopolis Fire Protection District says Illinois State Police Troop 9 is investigating the cause of the crashes.

Here's a timeline of the wrecks, when they happened, and how many vehicles were involved.

CRASH #1 - Wednesday, July 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Teutopolis Crash #1

Wednesday crash at mile marker 101.5

This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 101.5. It involved five semis and caused a massive fire that required mutual aid from several area fire departments. The Teutopolis Fire Protection District said one person was airlifted from the scene.

CRASH #2 - Thursday, July 13 at 1:54 p.m.

Teutopolis Crash #2

Thursday afternoon crash at mile marker 100.5

This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 100.5. It involved two semis and two cars. Teutopolis FPD said all vehicles stayed upright and all drivers signed medical refusals. The semis were able to drive away from the scene.

CRASH #3 - Thursday, July 13 at 9:07 p.m.

Teutopolis Crash #3

Thursday night crash at mile marker 102

Another crash Thursday night involved three semis. It happened at mile marker 102 in the eastbound lanes. No serious injuries were reported.

CRASH #4 - Friday, July 14 at 1:37 p.m.

Teutopolis Crash #4

This crash happened in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 101.5. It involved four semis, a truck pulling a camper and three passenger vehicles. Teutopolis FPD said all occupants were able to get out of their vehicles by themselves and signed medical refusals.

