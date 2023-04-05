Four children killed in ax attack at day care center in southern Brazil

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late
this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts
local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have
stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers
should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Four children killed in ax attack at day care center in southern Brazil

  • 0

Four children have been killed and four more injured in an ax attack at a day care center in the southern Brazilian city of Blumenau.

Those killed -- three boys and a girl -- were between the ages of 5 and 7, local police say.

Jorginho Mello, the governor of the state of Santa Catarina, said on Twitter that a male suspect has been arrested.

A police officer told CNN Brazil that the suspect, age 25, is understood to have jumped over a wall into the playground of the Cantinho Bom Pastor day care center, before attacking the children.

He fled after teachers came to the children's defense, and later turned himself into police, according to the official.

Mello expressed his solidarity with the victims.

"May God comfort the hearts of all families in this time of deep sorrow," he said.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also gave his condolences.

"There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless children," Lula wrote on Twitter.

