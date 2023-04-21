Four charged in Indiana gun-trafficking scheme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Four men face charges in a big gun trafficking scheme in Indiana.
Federal court documents say they conspired to steal over 200 guns from an interstate shipping terminal in Indianapolis.
People who worked for the company helped identify shipments of guns.
The suspects allegedly stole them and arranged to sell them.
Authorities say guns from cases like this often end up in the hands of felons who can't legally have them.
"These stolen guns are being recovered at crime scenes in Indy, Chicago, elsewhere in the region - because when you steal firearms and put them in the hands of people who don't have any business having them. They're not holding them for personal protection. These are individuals who are looking to be armed to engage in violent crime," U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said.
Police are still looking for one of the suspects, Kevin Jones, Jr.
If you know anything about the case, investigators ask you to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.