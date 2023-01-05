 Skip to main content
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop.

It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford.

A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is also facing charges in connection to this investigation - but he wasn't in the car.

Once police caught up with the car, they said two of the suspects took off on foot. They were quickly arrested.

During a vehicle search, police said they found three gunscand suspected fentanyl.

Smock was charged with conspiracy and controlled substance- dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.

Holman was charged with conspiracy.

Quamaine Buford was charged with resisting law enforcement, motor vehicle recklessness, driving a motor vehicle operating without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement and dealing a controlled substance.

Quinvontae Buford was charged with conspiracy and resisting law enforcement.

