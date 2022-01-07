 Skip to main content
Foster Families Needed in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Kristi Cundiff, a foster parent recruiter with Indiana Mentor, there are more foster kids in Indiana that need a home now, than ever before.

Rising Need for Foster Families

These numbers are also prevalent in the Wabash Valley. Late Wednesday night two young children came into foster care in Terre Haute, Cundiff and her team then began working to make sure they were properly cared for.

"We don't have to go to a third-world country to find children who don't have appropriate homes," said Cundiff.

If you would like to become a foster parent, you need to be able to provide a safe, comfortable home and have enough space for the child and their belongings.

To start your foster parent journey, you can call Cundiff at (812) 605-1341 or stop by the Indiana Mentor Office in Terre Haute.