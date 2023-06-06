Fort Worth sports bar shows Sycamore support in Special Olympics Indiana donation tweet

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - On Monday, we learned that Indiana State University would not host the NCAA Super Regionals baseball game against Texas Christian University.
ISU would have been eligible to host the game, but due to this weekend's Indiana Special Olympics event on campus, the game was moved to Fort Worth, Texas.
The Lupton Drinking Club, a sports bar out of Forth Worth, is rooting for their team, WCU. But they are also throwing their support behind Special Olympics Indiana.
Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics. Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs https://t.co/iAzhRqyqz2 https://t.co/pVxwG577pd— Lupton Drinking Club (@luptonbeers) June 5, 2023
In a tweet, the Lupton Drinking Club said, "Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics. Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs"
The bar included a link to this donation page for Special Olympics Indiana.
You can check out the Lupton Drinking Club's podcast right here.