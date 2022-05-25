Former Vincennes police chief and his wife arrested on multiple charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Wabash Valley police chief was arrested on Wednesday.
Indiana State Police arrested former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking.
The investigation into Luking started in July 2019 after money went missing from the Vincennes Police Department.
Luking is accused of stealing $35,000 from the evidence vault. He allegedly used the money for personal use.
Over the course of the investigation, Indiana State Police says they discovered an additional $14,000 Lukinh allegedly took between 2013 to 2016.
Luking faces the following charges:
- Theft, Level 5 Felony
- Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony
- Forgery, Level 6 Felony
On Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police also arrested Bethany J. Shelton Luking, Dustin's wife.
She is accused of "Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud or Deceit" while working at the Bettye J. McCormick Senior Center in Vincennes.