Former Vigo County Schools superintendent files for expungement

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has filed a petition for expungement and sealing of records.
The petition was filed last Monday in Marion Superior Court 30. Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on November 5, 2021.
ORIGINAL STORY | No jail time, no probation, no fines: Former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos accepts plea deal in bribery case
Under the plea agreement, he was eligible to file for expungement one year after sentencing, which meant he was able to file early last week. He served no jail nor probation time.
Tanoos was accused of steering school corporation contacts to Energy Systems Group in Indianapolis in exchange for personal favors. He originally faced three bribery charges for alleged crimes spanning from 2013 to 2014. The FBI launched an investigation in 2016, which involved agents raiding school district facilities.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed an extension to respond to the expungement request. The office is proposing to move the deadline to January 6, 2023. A judge approved that request Tuesday.
In January of this year, the Hamilton Center confirmed to News 10 that Danny Tanoos became a safety and security consultant for the organization.