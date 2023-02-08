 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff.

A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case.

Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the jail caused him to contract the disease.

Epple was the cellmate of Frederick Whitlock. Whitlock died in December 2020 from Covid-19.

In the ruling, the judge said Epple produced evidence that multiple inmates were injured by the sheriff's policies.

There is no date for the settlement conference.

Recommended for you