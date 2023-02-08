Former Vigo County jail inmate gets partial win in Covid-19 lawsuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Vigo County jail inmate has won a partial victory in a lawsuit against the sheriff.
A federal judge has ordered both parties to settle the case.
Nathan Epple was an inmate during the pandemic. He claimed the lack of Covid-19 policies at the jail caused him to contract the disease.
Epple was the cellmate of Frederick Whitlock. Whitlock died in December 2020 from Covid-19.
In the ruling, the judge said Epple produced evidence that multiple inmates were injured by the sheriff's policies.
There is no date for the settlement conference.