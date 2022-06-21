Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport.
The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019.
It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk.
The report claims she deposited customers' checks but credited the wrong accounts, including her own.
The report also found she allegedly didn't deposit payments and adjusted accounts as such.