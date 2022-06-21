 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

Connie Dinkins screenshot
By Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport.

The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019.

It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk.

The report claims she deposited customers' checks but credited the wrong accounts, including her own.

The report also found she allegedly didn't deposit payments and adjusted accounts as such.

