Former Sony DADC employees could see support; find out how.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's support available for some former Sony DADC workers.
Certain former employees are eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance Benefits.
The US Department of Labor and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development oversees the program.
It helps people who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade.
Help is open to employees who were laid off on or after January 25, 2021, or workers scheduled to be laid off before April 19, 2024.
The support includes training for a new job, income support, job-search help, and re-location reimbursement.
You can reach out online, call 812-230-8562, or email TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov for more information.