Former site of Wabash Avenue furniture just one of several area fires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The former site of the Cricket Box Furniture store was destroyed early Monday morning in a fire.

The Terre Haute Fire Department reported to the fire on Wabash Avenue, where they reported defensive flames. Meaning firefighters fought the flames from outside the building.

The fire department encountered other issues when fighting the flames. Chief Bill Berry said several nearby hydrants were frozen or broken. There were also pumping issues. But, none of these factors played into the destruction of the property.

The Terre Haute Fire Department said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.

The former Cricket Box fire is just one of several fires the Terre Haute Fire Department has been called to. In the last several days, crews have responded to three fires.

Berry said the cold weather could have a lot to do with it.

"Some of the fires we've had has been wood burners, been paracitiators or just residents who don't have utilities," he said. "They're burning things to keep themselves warm."

Since these items are fire starters, Berry reminds everyone to keep an eye on these burners when in use.

But, accidents will still happen. Berry said the Terre Haute Fire Department is leaning on other departments during this time. He said fellow firefighters have provided them extra manpower and warming supplies during this time.

"We thank them very much," Berry said. "It's a great show of mutual aid, and we can't thank them enough for that."